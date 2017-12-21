 »   »   » GUEST OF THE NIGHT! PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Reception In Delhi

PM Modi at Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding Reception, Watch VIDEO| FilmiBeat

The much awaited guest of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's reception, PM Narendra Modi has arrived and we can't stop beaming with happiness after seeing their pictures.

Virat & Anushka look visibly elated with the arrival of PM Narendra Modi and the trio is seen posing for the camera. The reception took place in Delhi in at Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri.

Needless to mention, Virat & Anushka looked breathtakingly beautiul in their traditional avatars and we're totally drooling over Anushka's heavy 'sindhoor' look. She looks so pretty! Okay okay.. enough talking! Have a look at their pictures here...

On a related note, yesterday (December 20, 2017), the newlyweds were spotted with PM Narendra Modi at his office and were seen handing over the invitation card of their wedding reception to him.

Narendra Modi also conveyed his regards and congratulated the couple on their marriage. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.