 »   »   » DESPITE A SMALL ROLE! Aditi Rao Hydari Is Sure That She Will Leave Some Impact In Padmavati

It's known that Aditi Rao Hydari plays Ranveer Singh's wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. While the makers haven't divulge much about her role, the actress says that she knew she will have a small role when she signed the film.

This is her first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and while talking to Hindustan Times, the actress couldn't stop gushing about him. Read on to know what she had to say...



'It Is Not A Major Role' Aditi was quoted as saying, "It's not a major role. When I signed on for Padmavati, I knew very well it was going to be a small part. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir presents all his women so well".

Even Small Roles Create An Impact The actress mentioned, "In Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, Richa Chadha had a brief role, but she made an impact. I am sure I will leave some impact in Padmavati. No one who works with Sanjay sir comes away without benefiting from the association."

'I Have No Issues Working In A Multi-Starrer' Earlier, while speaking to a leading taboid, Aditi had said, "I never thought that way (focus will be on Ranveer, Shahid and Deepika). It is amazing to be working with Ranveer,Deepika and Shahid. I am opposite Ranveer in this film. A great director gets the best out of you."

No Negative Vibes, Please! Hydari further added, "I want to be happy in what I do. I don't want to work with people who spread negative vibes".

'I Am Ranveer's First Heroine' While speaking to DC earlier, Rao had told, "Ranveer is very focused, but off the sets he's a lot of fun. We both worked together seven years ago on a project when we were both unemployed. So, we have that bond. Ranveer is my first hero, and I'm his first heroine. We're very comfortable with each other. It's a lot of fun working with him."



Meanwhile, buzz is that SLB is planning to release Pdmavati in 3D too, though we haven't heard anything official from the makers yet. The magnum opus is slated to release on 1st December.