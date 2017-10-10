 »   »   » WE GOTTA' PROOF! Jim Sarbh Had A Blink-And-Miss Appearance In Padmavati Trailer

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor released yesterday and since then it has been pouring praises for the first look.

Right from Deepika's drop dead gorgeous looks as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor's droolworthy shirtless bod to 'Alauddin Khilji' Ranveer Singh's dark, menacing avatar, the film promises to be an extravaganza treat!

Well folks, since we are already hooked to trailer since yesterday, we came across a pleasant detail while we were watching it on loop. Scroll down to read more...

OMG, That's Jim Sarbh! The talented actor who has won our hearts with films like Neerja and Raabta is a part of Padmavati too. Jim makes a blink-and-miss appearance in trailer. Is He Playing Ranveer's Lover? Rumors suggest that Ranveer might be playing a bisexual character in Padmavati. Reportedly, Bhansali plans to explore Khilji's fascination and attraction to his slave-general Malik Kafur. An Interesting Angle An Indiatimes.com report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Khilji will be shown having feelings for Kafur and Bhansali has shot these scenes in a subtle manner so as not to hurt anybody's sentiments." Ranveer To Shoot A Grand Song? Remember the 'Malhari' song from Bajirao Mastani? Well, get ready to witness something similar in Padmavati too. If reports are to be believed then the actor has a solo dance number in the film. Padmavati- A Tribute On the occasion of trailer launch, SLB had told a leading daily. He stated, "I'm overwhelmed by the love the film has received so far. Padmavati is a tribute to our brave Rajput men and women and a story that the entire country will be proud of."

Padmavati Trailer Out, Public Reaction | Deepika Padukone | Shahid Kapoor | Ranveer Singh FilmiBeat

The magnum opus is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 1st December. Meanwhile, do let us know your thoughts on Padmavati trailer in the comment section below.