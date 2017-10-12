 »   »   » Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor Gets Trolled, Memes On Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Rule The Internet!

Padmavati Trailer Response Shahid Kapoor gets INSECURE from Ranveer Singh | FilmiBeat

Outstanding. Amazing. Stunning. Wow. These are the words that came into our mind, while watching the trailer of Padmavati, that casts Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

But obviously, with epic trailers, come epic reactions and jokes. Hence, we have brought to you a list of funniest reactions to Padmavati trailer. But before checking out memes, read below, why Shahid got trolled!

It all happened, when Shahid shared this picture with a cryptic caption that reads, "Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it.#rajputpride" and it seems fans were not much impressed with his 'Rajputana' or 'shirtless' look.



The comments were like, '@shahidkapoor You could have work better on your physique #poorbodywork Even yesterday's star @sushantsinghrajput has far better body than you !!', 'most horrible one', 'Hahaha popat lag raha hai', 'Bad Physique Shahid Bhai!'



"What do you do when someone gifts you Chetan Bhagat book?"



Shahid Kapoor : pic.twitter.com/JkY62MYnP2

— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) October 9, 2017

Deepika sewing Shahid's brain back after he said 'Lets do Shaandaar 2' pic.twitter.com/X4g5uvxjm1

— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 9, 2017

Ek rajpoot aisa bhi 😂 pic.twitter.com/BQeDWljPWx

— dogu (@HusnKaHathiyar) October 10, 2017

I showed the Padmavati trailer to my dad and he asked me why I was showing him the Bajirao Mastani trailer. pic.twitter.com/eXzKuiTJws

— Sidd (@siddanthdaily) October 9, 2017

When a mechanical engineer gets a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/zPvhaJNIsz

— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 9, 2017