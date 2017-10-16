 »   »   » HE SAYS IT WAS WORTH IT! Ranveer Singh Bunked His Table Tennis Coaching For His First Kiss

Trust Ranveer Singh to always come up with candid confessions in his interview. Time and again, the actor has never failed to drop a bomb and leave us surprised!

In his latest interview with Filmfare magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor went down the memory lane and opened up about his first kiss. Here's what he had to say...



'I Must Have Been In Seventh Or Something' Ranveer confessed, "My first kiss I must have been in seventh or something. Like first proper kiss, I was like shit this is amazing yaar."





She Was A Year Older Than Him He added, "She was older, she was a year older or something. She was from another school, she was one of the hot chicks."

Ranveer Had Bunked His Table Tennis Classes For The Kiss "I had bunked my Table Tennis coaching so that I could go meet this girl and it was worth it," added Ranveer.





Had That Kiss Not Happened.... Ranveer quipped, "That was a big turning point for me. I was fully into TT till that day. I could have been a champion man, at least a contender."

When Ranveer Spoke About Losing His Virginity At The Age Of 12 Ranveer is one of the few actors who doesn't mind revealing intimate details about his personal life. In one of his older interviews, the actor had even confessed about losing his virginity at a young age of 12.





'A Rotten Apple' The actor had told a leading magazine, "I lost my virginity when I was 12. I was still studying, me and my friends were all just 12 years old when it happened. I din't have sex for love or lust or anything like that but did it out of curiosity.

After that experience I started giving tuition to my friends, I would go and sit at the back bench and everybody would gather around me. My friends' mothers would call me a rotten apple, he is spoiling our kids! This how people used to think about me."



Coming back to Ranveer spilling the beans about his first kiss, we wonder how his alleged flame Deepika Padukone would react to these confessions!