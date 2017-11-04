 »   »   » SWEET OF HIM TO SAY! Ranveer Singh Finds Working With Deepika Padukone 'Comforting'

When it comes to Deepika Padukone, trust Ranveer Singh to always make some candid confessions.

The much-in-love couple are now all set to complete a hatrick with their upcoming film 'Padmavati' after working together in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.



In a recent Filmfare interview, the actor had some adorable things to say about Deepika. Scroll down to read more...



Are You Listening Deepika? When asked about working with Deepika in Padmavati, Ranveer said, " I have no scenes with her in this film at all. But it's nice to have someone you can confide in. It's comforting. It's great to have someone who can relate to your problems. It was definitely a good feeling to have."

A Gamble Ask him whether he is scared about playing a negative role in Padmavati and he says, "I'm shit scared. I'm playing an anti-hero. Only when I see the film, will I be able to assess my character. It's a risky move for me. That's why I took so much time to sign it. For a mainstream leading man to make a choice like this at this stage is dicey. It's a despicable character. He's mean. "

When Ranveer Was Told 'Beware'! He added, "One of my seniors, and who I believe is one of the greatest actors of all time, advised me to be careful. She told me the Indian audience is naïve. If they love a character, the love will transfer to the actor who played it. In this case, if they hate my character, the hate will be transferred to me. I felt if I had to play negative, it had to be with Mr Bhansali. Also, I cannot say no to him. If I have any standing, it's because of his films.

Ranveer Feels Indebted To Bhansali "He gave me Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela at a time when my career wasn't going great guns. He had me play Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, a character that was ahead of my years. I'm indebted to him as an artiste. He has pushed my boundaries and got the best out of me."

On Padmavati Being In A Lot Of Controversy Ranveer says, "I do have strong opinions on this subject, which I wish to express. But I've been requested by the team to not voice it to avoid further hurdles. I channeled the angst into my performance. These are issues none of us anticipated. It's unfortunate.

Apart from all these external issues, I knew this whole process would be ball-busting. I was ready for the testing times. Sometimes, it's difficult to pick yourself up and go back to work next morning because it's so draining. It takes a toll on your physical and mental health. But it's all for a greater purpose. These films are for posterity."



The Magic Called Sanjay Leela Bhansali "Sanjay Leela Bhanslali is truly an enigma. He's a special man. He's blessed with these unreal talents. He's hypersensitive and intelligent. He cannot digest mediocrity. The defining phrase for Mr Bhansali would be ‘the relentless pursuit of excellence', concluded Ranveer.



Talking about Padmavati, the magnum opus stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and is slated to release on 1st December.