 »   »   » Ranveer Singh's Padmavati Look Copied From Game Of Thrones Character Khal Drogo? Stylist Speaks Up!

While the fans are going gaga over Ranveer Singh's look from Padmavati, several people have pointed out that his look resembles Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo and giving them the benefit of doubt, with a little bit of inspection, the images do match a little bit but Padmavati stylist opened up by saying that she never really copied anything from Game Of Thrones.
"It is definitely different from Khal Drogo because my intention was not that. Because if you see Khal Drogo's look, he has got a long braid going on, there are balloons going on. I feel that Ranveer's face, every time I work with him, ends up looking like someone."
Stylist Speaks
"You know when we were working on the MakeMyTrip ad, when I completed the course of the ad and made a photoshop of that and completed the full look, he looked like a character from Narcos."
Not A Copy
"He (Ranveer) is kind of a chameleon, he transforms his face. But no reference has been taken from Khal Drogo," revealed the stylist.
Ishant Sharma
Twitterati made fun that Ranveer Singh's Padmavati look resembles pace bowler Ishant Sharma.
Khal Drogo
So there you go folks, Ranveer Singh's Padmavati look is not copied from Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo.
Steals The Show
Compared to Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's look, it's Ranveer Singh who steals the show.