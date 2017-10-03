 »   »   » Ranveer Singh's Padmavati Look Copied From Game Of Thrones Character Khal Drogo? Stylist Speaks Up!

While the fans are going gaga over Ranveer Singh's look from Padmavati, several people have pointed out that his look resembles Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo and giving them the benefit of doubt, with a little bit of inspection, the images do match a little bit but Padmavati stylist opened up by saying that she never really copied anything from Game Of Thrones.

"It is definitely different from Khal Drogo because my intention was not that. Because if you see Khal Drogo's look, he has got a long braid going on, there are balloons going on. I feel that Ranveer's face, every time I work with him, ends up looking like someone."

