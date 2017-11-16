 »   »   » Richa Chadha On Padmavati Controversy: Our Religion Isn't So Fragile That It Will Break With A Film

The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati doesn't just seem to end.

Several Rajput organizations have raised objections against the creative liberties that they assume have been taken by Bhansali in the process. Earlier, violent protests broke across the country where the Rajput Karni Sena has vowed to not let the movie release in Rajasthan.



The latest B-town celebrity to support Padmavati is Richa Chadha. The actress has worked with Bhansali before in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Here's what's her take on this entire row...



A Film Cannot Ruin A Culture Richa said, "Whatever I will say will be blown out of proportion. But I will say it in the most polite way. With all due respect, I am also a Hindu and I don't believe that faith and religion is so weak that it will break with a film."

Hail Democracy She further added, "I feel that the best thing about our country is that we are a democracy. So, first watch the film and then if there is any objection... There is a body in our country that certifies films. I have belief in my faith, culture and tradition that it won't shake up of a two-three hour film."





Salman Too Have Openly Extended His Support To Padmavati In an interview with a leading news channel, he had said, "I want to say that you have Censor Board there to take a decision. Sanjay [Leela Bhansali] makes very beautiful and excellent films. Heroines look very nice and beautiful. His films never have any vulgarity. Looking at his previous track record, one should know that he will never portray any character in bad light."

Shahid Kapoor's Take The actor who is a part of Padmavati was quoted as saying, "I've been saying this since a long time. Watch the film and then decide. Give the film a chance and don't form preconceived notions. We have tried to keep everyone's feelings and interests in mind. We have tried to make film as best as we could. We will respect whatever people think of the film but you should see it first."

Deepika Condemned The Violent Protests & Called It A Regressive Act In an interview with IANS, Deepika who plays the title role said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film. This is not about Padmavati... We're fighting a much bigger battle."







