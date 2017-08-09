 »   »   » Rohit Shetty Spills The Beans About His Next With Ranveer Singh; Says It Will Be A Raw Action Film!

When Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh teamed up for a commercial for a Chinese food brand, there were talks about the two doing a film together. Later, Rohit even confirmed that he will soon do a film with Ranveer.

Recently while talking to the media on the sets of Golmaal Again in Hyderabad, the filmmaker said that his film with 'Padmavati' actor will happen soon and also revealed some details about it.



Rohit Shetty Reveals When His Film With Ranveer Will Go On Floors The filmmaker confirmed, "I am going to direct Ranveer very soon. The film will go on floors after he completes Padmavati and Zoya Akhtar's film."





It Will Be A Raw Action Film Rohit even revealed the genre and said that it will be a raw action film.





It Will Be A Raw Action Film Rohit even revealed the genre and said that it will be a raw action film.

Rohit On The Recent Big Banner Films Flopping At The Box Office To this he said, "It's a phase and it has happened in the past too. I remember when we were making Golmaal Returns, the film industry was going through a lull period. This is just a phase and will not last. There is no need to panic and worry about what kind of films to make. This keeps happening every five years and I know it will end soon."

On His Upcoming Film Clashing With Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, both, are slated for a Diwali release. When quizzed about this box office clash, Rohit quipped, "We have clashed with some film or the other on every Golmaal release. There are only 52 Fridays in a year, so clashes will happen. I have watched the trailer of Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan, it's going to be a great film. Thankfully, the genres are different. Besides on Diwali, there is definitely space for two films."





Meanwhile, Here's A New Still From Golmaal Again Parineeti Chopra who is the new addition to the Golmaal gang tweeted a brand new still and it has left us even more excited for the film.



