English
 »   »   » Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!

Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

We doubt there's anyone out there who doesn't harbor a crush on Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone! Her gorgeous looks never fail to make our hearts flutter and we must say that her beau Ranveer Singh is really a lucky man to have such a beautiful woman in his life!

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's Dream To Work With Salman Khan Comes True, Joins Bharat After Priyanka Chopra!

Well it's not just us! Even West Indies and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Dwayne Bravo is smitten by Ms. Padukone and revealed that he is a huge fan of the 'Padmaavat' actress. Recently on Harbhajan Singh's web show Bhajji Blast, the cricketer couldn't stop raving over Deepika. Here's what he had to say-

Dwayne Wants To Meet Deepika Again

Dwayne called Deepika Padukone his favourite actress and said, "I want to meet her again, but this time I want to have a chat with her. That will be a dream for me."

He Recalls When He First Saw Deepika

"It was in 2006 when I first visited India with the West Indies during the Champions Trophy. I checked into a hotel and turned on my TV. I saw this ad in which a girl was endorsing this soap. I realised it was Deepika.

The Deepika Effect

He further added, "From 2006 till now, she's still in my head." Hmm..we wonder how Deepika's beau Ranveer reacts to this!

Bravo's Blushing Moment

Harbhajan then asked, "You didn't find any Deepika in Trinidad? "Bravo blushed and said, "You can't find another Deepika, there's only one Deepika."

Bollywood Dreams

Recently when asked if he's all game for Bollywood Bravo said, " Yes, definitely when the opportunity comes, I will grab it with both hands and that's part of my plan at some point in the future. So, let's see. Fingers crossed, hopefully one day."

His Wish-List

Bravo said, "If I get an opportunity, I would like to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone."

Coming back to Deepika on the personal front, rumours are rife that the actress might get hitched to her longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November.

ALSO READ: Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor

Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X