English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Singh Flirted With Her When He Was Dating Somebody Else!

Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Singh Flirted With Her When He Was Dating Somebody Else!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fairy-tale wedding at Lake Como in Italy dropped major relationship goals. Later, the newlyweds ruled over the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures which were a treat for the first time. Recently, the actress also revealed that their wedding ceremonies were magical and everything fell into place, the weather was perfect and it was surreal for them to solemnize their relationship in the presence of their family and friends.

    While we already know that Ranveer-Deepika's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela', recently while speaking to Famously Filmfare, the 'Padmaavat' actress shared some details about how sparks flew between her and Ranveer and got candid about their first date.

    The First Meeting

    Deepika revealed that she met Ranveer Singh for the first time at an awards show in Singapore.

    Deepika Reveals When She Felt Ranveer Was Special

    The actress quipped, "I was at YashRaj and he was there and he was flirting like it's nobody's business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me.'"

    Ranveer-Deepika's Special Moments

    Once they began dating, Ranveer and Deepika used to frequent restaurants, but their most special moments were during the prep of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

    Deepika Narrates An Unforgettable Moment From Their Dating Days

    "Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward and he said, ‘oh, there's a crab stuck in your mouth,' and I said, ‘Then take it out'. That moment all three of us won't forget."

    On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Deepika will soon begin working on Meghna Gulzar's next based on the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone On Her Ex Ranbir Kapoor Skipping Her Wedding Reception: 'I Am Not Surprised At All'

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue