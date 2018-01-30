 »   »   » GLOWING WITH PADMAAVAT SUCCESS! Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Happy Side On A Magazine Cover

Deepika Has Got Every Reason To Smile

Deepika has all the reasons to smile as not only her film has emerged as a success but also he father Prakash Padukone got felicitated with the lifetime achievement award by the Badminton Association of India.



Sharing the cover on her social media she captioned it as, "This couldn't have happened at a better time!The ‘Happiness' Project❤️Thank You @vogueindia@voguemagazine 🙌🏽".











Even Ranveer Couldn't Resist Deepika's Charm

The 'Padmaavat' actor posted a heart-eyed emoji for his lady love's picture. Aww...these two are super cute, naa?











One More Picture To Turn Up The Heat

Deepika looks ravishing from head to toe in this red outfit. She's a pro when it comes to stunning magazine covers. What do you folks think?



Deepika Is Beaming With Happiness

Termed as the Queen of 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone' Padmaavat has taken the box office by storm. The actress not only is winning hearts of the audience but also garnering rave reviews for her apt portrayal of the Rajputani Queen Padmini.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to praise the actress saying, "Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!"











Deepika- The Queen Of Hearts

The actress is being hailed as the perfect choice to depict the beauty and grace along with valor and courage of Rani Padmini. Winning hearts with just her eyes, Deepika has been ruling the box office as she shoulders one of the greatest epics of the recent times.









