Hema Malini Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family & Friends! View Inside Pictures

    Hema Malini falls down during her 70th birthday celebrations; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood Hema Malini celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday on October 16, 2018 and wishes were pouring all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The evergreen actress had a quite birthday bash last night with her family and friends and kept it as simple as possible with no glitz and pomp. Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol attended the bash with her husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya and Ahana Deol arrived with her husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien. Also, several yesteryear stars made a beeline to wish Hema Malini and it was a sight to remember. Check out the pictures below!

    The Birthday Girl Hema Malini

    The forever young Hema Malini was seen sporting a pink saree and accessorised it with a spectacular diamond necklace and bracelet. She looks nothing less than a million dollars here!

    Esha Deol With Her Family

    Esha Deol is all sparkles and glitter as she attended her mommy's 70th birthday bash with her husband Bharat Takhtani and cute little daughter Radhya.

    Ahana Deol With Her Family

    The pretty Ahana Deol arrived at the birthday party with her husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien. The grandkids Radhya and Darien would remember this day their whole lives!

    The Evergreen Rekha

    Hema Malini and Rekha share a bond of friendship which goes way back to 4 decades or more and no matter what, they'll be there for each other during their happy and sad times. The birthday bash would have been incomplete without Rekha's presence.

    Sanjay Khan & Zarine

    Sanjay Khan and attends Hema Malini's birthday bash his wife Zarine. It's good to see all the yesteryear actors coming together and making Hema's day much more special.

    Jeetendra

    The 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra and Hema Malini starred in several superhit movies back in the 70s and it was a delight to see him attend her birthday party last night.

