 »   »   »  Hema Malini Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family & Friends! View Inside Pictures

The Birthday Girl Hema Malini

The forever young Hema Malini was seen sporting a pink saree and accessorised it with a spectacular diamond necklace and bracelet. She looks nothing less than a million dollars here!

Esha Deol With Her Family

Esha Deol is all sparkles and glitter as she attended her mommy's 70th birthday bash with her husband Bharat Takhtani and cute little daughter Radhya.

Ahana Deol With Her Family

The pretty Ahana Deol arrived at the birthday party with her husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien. The grandkids Radhya and Darien would remember this day their whole lives!

The Evergreen Rekha

Hema Malini and Rekha share a bond of friendship which goes way back to 4 decades or more and no matter what, they'll be there for each other during their happy and sad times. The birthday bash would have been incomplete without Rekha's presence.

Sanjay Khan & Zarine

Sanjay Khan and attends Hema Malini's birthday bash his wife Zarine. It's good to see all the yesteryear actors coming together and making Hema's day much more special.

Jeetendra

The 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra and Hema Malini starred in several superhit movies back in the 70s and it was a delight to see him attend her birthday party last night.