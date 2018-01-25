 »   »   » Which Scene Was The Most Difficult To Shoot For Deepika Padukone In Padmaavat? Read Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is finally out and has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. Deepika took to Twitter to answer a question about which scene was the hardest to shoot and she revealed that the 'Jauhar'scene (self-immolation) was special and challenging. She said,
"Wow!Thank You so much Ram! Yes,the Jauhar scene is by faaaar my most special & challenging moments as an actor! & I cannot wait for you to witness it!Lots of Love!" She replied to another user by saying, "For me too it will always be 'Padmavati' & the most significant film of my career in many many ways!Lots of Love!"
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has been receiving a lot of compliments on Twitter and her fans are appreciating her performance in Padmaavat.
Answering Questions
Deepika Padukone is replying to a few users on Twitter and if you're lucky, she might reply to your question as well. Give it a try, folks!
Grand Release
The film-makers and starcast of Padmaavat went through a lot these 3 months and finally the film released today on January 25, 2018.
Special Movie
Deepika Padukone also revealed that Padmaavat will always have a special place in her heart as she's worked really hard for the film.
Sad Part
The sad part is that several fringe groups are still protesting the movie even after its release.
Good Job
The police have arrested the top 2 leaders of Karni Sena as they might create law and order problems.
Fans Have Her Back
Deepika Padukone has been receiving a lot of support from fans and she's really delighted about it.
Too Challenging
Deepika Padukone revealed that the 'Jauhar' scene was very challenging and was the most difficult scene to shoot.
Box Office
We're sure Padmaavat will end up being a superhit at the box office and will run for more than 100 days.
100 Crores Mark
We guess Padmaavat will reach the 100 Crores mark in just a few days.