 »   »   » Which Scene Was The Most Difficult To Shoot For Deepika Padukone In Padmaavat? Read Here

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been receiving a lot of compliments on Twitter and her fans are appreciating her performance in Padmaavat.



Answering Questions

Deepika Padukone is replying to a few users on Twitter and if you're lucky, she might reply to your question as well. Give it a try, folks!



Grand Release

The film-makers and starcast of Padmaavat went through a lot these 3 months and finally the film released today on January 25, 2018.



Special Movie

Deepika Padukone also revealed that Padmaavat will always have a special place in her heart as she's worked really hard for the film.



Sad Part

The sad part is that several fringe groups are still protesting the movie even after its release.



Good Job

The police have arrested the top 2 leaders of Karni Sena as they might create law and order problems.



Fans Have Her Back

Deepika Padukone has been receiving a lot of support from fans and she's really delighted about it.



Too Challenging

Deepika Padukone revealed that the 'Jauhar' scene was very challenging and was the most difficult scene to shoot.



Box Office

We're sure Padmaavat will end up being a superhit at the box office and will run for more than 100 days.



100 Crores Mark

We guess Padmaavat will reach the 100 Crores mark in just a few days.

