 »   »   » Which Scene Was The Most Difficult To Shoot For Deepika Padukone In Padmaavat? Read Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is finally out and has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. Deepika took to Twitter to answer a question about which scene was the hardest to shoot and she revealed that the 'Jauhar'scene (self-immolation) was special and challenging. She said,

"Wow!Thank You so much Ram! Yes,the Jauhar scene is by faaaar my most special & challenging moments as an actor! & I cannot wait for you to witness it!Lots of Love!" She replied to another user by saying, "For me too it will always be 'Padmavati' & the most significant film of my career in many many ways!Lots of Love!"

Story first published: Thursday, January 25, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
