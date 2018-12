 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Reacts To Reports About Her Role In Zero Being Inspired By Her Break-Up With Ranbir!

Katrina Kaif's role in Zero inspired by her Break-Up with Ranbir Kapoor; Katrina reveals | FilmiBeat

When Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero hit the theatrical screens last week, a lot of cinegoers pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the personal life of Katrina's reel character Babita Kumari to her real life. In the film, Katrina played a superstar who gets dumped by her boyfriend but is yet to get over him.

Many felt that the 'break-up' reference was inspired by Katrina Kaif's real-life split with Ranbir Kapoor. To add more fuel to the fire, Abhay Deol who played the role of her beau on celluloid was named Aditya Kapoor in the film. Also, there were reports floating in the 'Sanju' actor was not watching Zero because of this reason.

Finally in an interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif has reacted to all these reports and here's what she has to say-