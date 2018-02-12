 »   »   » OMG! Did Ranveer Singh Just Give Credit To His 'Girlfriend' Deepika Padukone For His High Energy?

It Happened At An Event

At a recent media interaction, a reporter asked the 'Padmaavat' actor where he gets his high energy from.



Was He Hinting At Deepika Padukone?

To this question, Ranveer immediately replied, " Do you know who's my girlfriend!' Well, we all know who was her hinting at! *wink wink*



From Showering Praises On Each Other

Recently in an interview, Deepika had mentioned, "I'm happy Ranveer did such good work; very few people have that superstar quality and he has it."



On the other hand, beau Ranveer had said, "She is the number one actress of Hindi cinema today. She has achieved so much and I am extremely proud of her."







Do We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing Soon?

Rumours are rife that the lovebirds might tie in mid-2018 in a destination wedding, Reports also suggest it will be a close family affair and that a Delhi-based wedding planning company has been chosen to make all the arrangements.



Meanwhile, Ranveer in a recent interview brushed off all these reports and said, " Really, I don't know where that's coming from. But, yes of course, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet."



Is Ranveer Keen To Tie The Knot?

When asked if he will get married in the near future, a Filmfare report quoted him as saying, "Currently, I am a little bit consumed with my work. I have got a lineup of films; one that I am currently shooting. I am currently in the thick of Gully Boy, after that I have got Simmba, with Rohit Shetty and then 1983 World Cup. Right now, I am just consumed by these exciting opportunities."



Deepika Talks About Marriage

Earlier in a Filmfare interview, Deepika had revealed, "I don't think marriage has anything to do with age. It depends on the state of mind of the person and all the situations and people in their life. I don't believe one should define marriage with the parameters of age at all. There are some people who don't get married till their mid-40s while there are also folks who tie the knot at 21-22. Personally, I am not ready for marriage."

