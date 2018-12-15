 »   »   »  Ranveer, Deepika, Rajkummar, Kartik Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Dinesh Vijan's Wedding Bash!

It's the season of weddings. After Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas and Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal, producer Dinesh Vijan recently tied the knot with Pramita Tanwar. Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception which saw the attendance of many prominent faces from the film industry.

The newly-married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced their heart out at the wedding bash. Deepika has worked with Dinesh on films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and had performed a special song for Sushant Singh Rajput- Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta.

A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing together with Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Karan Johar has gone viral on the internet. They are seen dancing to 'Nachde Ve Saare' from Baar Baar Dekho and Ranveer's animated expressions will leave you amused. Later, everyone is seen dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadakne Do. Check out the video here-

🎥| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception + them Dancing with @RajkummarRao and Karan Johar Dancing to gallan goodiyaan 💖 pic.twitter.com/1xPLY8yQza — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

The music soon switched over to Simmba's Aankh Maare and soon, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar joined in to add more to the fun-

🎥| Ranveer Singh , Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon dancing to #AankhMarey at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception 💖 pic.twitter.com/pFGLLAgV9E — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

Looks like Ranveer can't get enough of this Simmba song. Here's one more video of him shaking a leg to it from the evening-

🎥| Ranveer Singh dancing to #AankhMarey at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception 💖



-

They were already going to perform to it and her joined them 😂💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/NLSVl1A3I4 — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

Dinesh Vijan got married to Dubai-based real estate agent Pramita Tanwar on 13rd December in a private ceremony. The wedding was followed by a dinner which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Stree director Amar Kaushik, Homi Adajania and others.

