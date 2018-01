Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released Padmaavat is currently the talk of the town. While people loved Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's role, it was Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji who took major praises back home.

But is all this attention making him feel awkward after stealing away the show from his co-stars? Here's what he had to say...