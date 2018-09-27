English
Shahrukh, Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer & Karan Pose For The Biggest Blockbuster Picture!

    Aamir Khan, Shahrukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika & Alia Bhatt in one frame | FilmiBeat

    Only Karan Johar is capable of assembling all the A-list stars in Bollywood under one roof and he's done just that. The film-maker just posted a picture on his Instagram handle and the single frame is filled with top stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar himself. He captioned the image as, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!"

    The Biggest Blockbuster Ever

    By all means, this truly has to be the biggest blockbuster picture we've ever seen, folks! So many stars in one frame is a rare sight to see. All thanks to Karan Johar for making this happen.

    The Boy Gang

    Karan Johar also shared this picture on his Instagram story featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh with the caption "The boys". While Ranveer is seen doing his witty antics, Ranbir is seen posing straight to the camera and Karan Johar is doing his usual pout.

    A Few Days Ago!

    Just a few days ago, Karan Johar also shared this picture on his Instagram handle showing Ranveer Singh pecking a kiss on his cheeks, while Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty join the group hug. The picture was taken from the sets of their upcoming movie Simmba.

    Takht

    Also, Karan Johar is all set to begin the shoot of Takht, which is a multi-starrer movie featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
