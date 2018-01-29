 »   »   » SHOCKING! Shahid Kapoor ADMITS He Felt Like An Outsider On The Sets Of Padmaavat

Shahid Felt 'Left Out' On The Sets

The actor told DNA, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider."



Here's What Happened Next

Shahid further revealed, " When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."











Shahid Has No Complaints!

"The best thing about Sanjay sir is that he is ruthless in his creative desire. He is extremely intuitive towards artistes and his craft. And he doesn't care whether it is 4 am or midnight, or whether it is 82 days or 100 days or what the cost of one day's shooting is or if someone is emotionally spent," he further added.



On How His Wife Mira Used To React To His Long Working Days On Padmaavat Sets

To this Shahid answered, " I remember once I came back from the shoot and Mira asked me, ‘So how did it go?' because I was filming for nearly 15 hours that day. And I said to her that we didn't do a single shot that day. She was like, ‘What?' She turned around and said, ‘But you look really happy.' I told her, ‘Yes, we didn't do a shot today, but we have worked towards doing a great shot tomorrow.' She said, ‘Shahid, you haven't looked so happy when you have come back from films where you've done a lot of work in one day. But you look really content now.' And essentially that's how it was. The journey and the process was very satisfying."











On Why He Had Agreed To Be A Part Of Padmaavat When Many Felt It Was A Ranveer Singh Show

"On a personal level, it was a huge risk for me. Everyone I know told me not to do the film. They said, ‘It already has Ranveer and Deepika, so why do you want to be the third spoke in the wheel?' Honestly, even I believed that in the beginning. I thought to myself, it must be a guest appearance. Why would Bhansali sir suddenly think about it two months after the other star cast was announced?



But I'm such a huge lover of his work that I had to meet him to try and understand what was going on. He insisted on coming home. I had just had my daughter. And this was the first thing I was starting after Misha's birth. It was an important juncture in my life. Marriage, baby, etc. I was a young father who was in his first year-and-a-half of his marriage. You get the picture, right? Udta Punjab and Haider had worked, Shandaar had not. So, it was a time of transit."











It Was SLB Who Assured Him About His Role

It was this time when I had one foot in success and the other in failure. And I was trying to find out how I was going to move forward. When Sanjay sir came, he just looked at me and told me what was the role. He asked me, ‘Why do you think that the negative character is the only character that matters? Even the positive character can be good.'



He assured me that I would be happy at the end of the experience and I said, ‘Yes' to the project."







When SLB Refused To Start The Shooting Unless Shahid Read His Script

Shahid further revealed, " I didn't even read the script. I wanted to work with him on the basis of that trust. However, 10 days before filming, he told me, ‘If you don't read the script, I won't start the shoot because tomorrow I don't want you to say, this is not the way I thought it would be'. I read the script and realised why he chose me and not a newcomer. I understood he wanted a recognised face of a certain value to play this role."

