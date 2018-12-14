English
Simmba Song 'Tere Bin': Ranveer Singh- Sara Ali Khan's Breezy Romance Brings Back The Love Season

    After the peppy song 'Aankh Mare' which is ruling the musical chartbusters with his catchy lyrics and groovy dance steps, the makers of Ranveer Singh- Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba' have dropped the second song from the film.

    Unlike the previous one, 'Tere Bin' is a romantic number with vocals by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur and composed by Tanishq Bagchi. The soul-stirring song is a recreation of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan's song Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Mera and has Ranveer serenading Sara in the picturesque location of Switzerland. 

    Watch the song here-

    Speaking about Simmba, Ranveer had said, " Nobody projects heroes quite like Rohit Shetty. That's why every leading man wants to be in a Rohit Shetty film because you know the way he is going to present you, nobody else can. It's been a huge honour and privilege for me to be his leading man."

    At the trailer launch of "Simmba", Ranveer had mentioned that he made Deepika watch the trailer of the film and she had complimented him saying "Hot lag raha hai".

    Recently, when Deepika was asked about it, she said, "Yes I did when I watched the trailer. Of course, I loved it. It's a signature Rohit Shetty film and I have had the pleasure of working with him (in "Chennai Express") in creating one of my most memorable characters. But having said that, "Simmba" is on its way to becoming a blockbuster."

    Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to release on 28th December, 2018.

