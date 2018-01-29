 »   »   » THAT'S CALLED DEDICATION! Ranveer Singh Did This Unbelievable Thing To Play Alauddin Khilji

It Was Quite Difficullt Being Khilji

"I discovered that the trouble was that I was only doing this. So, I am was shooting the film and going back to my den while being Khilji all day," said Ranveer.



It Was Taking A Toil On Ranveer

He quipped, "Not neutralizing it was taking a toll on me. Sometimes, off camera, I'd have evil thoughts and negative feelings towards people, and I had to stop and protect myself by neutralizing."



Thank God For His Family!

He added, "I spoke to my family and friends, who are my first aid jab mere dimag ya zehen main chot lagti hai. Fortunately, the first aid worked and I didn't have to go to a doctor. But, it's true that I was going crazy in between."



He Feels Emotionally Seeing A Tremendous Response To His Performance

Ranveer further added, "You know, as much as it affected me emotionally and mentally, I have also come out feeling lighter. It is rare and overwhelming to see such great response to performances and the film. I am filled with gratitude, which leads to a desire to express and spread more affection and love. Whenever I get something from God, I feel like giving back."



Playing Khilji Made Him A Better Man

Earlier in a conversation with Film Companion, Ranveer had revealed, " It felt like taking the kachra out of your being, burning it, and that combustion is the performance. I really had to confront my demons and revisit some not so fond memories of my life experience. So that was the scary part initially. But you come out feeling so light because you've addressed all of that. It's like Diwali cleaning of your aura. I've come out feeling so much nicer, lighter and kinder to people. I've addressed all that garbage inside me."



From Being Ranveer Singh To Alauddin Khilji

"I take some time to prep. It becomes very difficult in today's day and age to carve out time for prep. My business managers don't get it. They need to be explained that I need this. This time I got 3 weeks to workshop. I was alone, cut away from friends and family. I use that time alone to dwell on my character and sort of marinate on that head space. It's a fascinating process that doesn't have any rules. It's a very fulfilling process. It's actually my favourite time apart from actually being on set and shooting. Also, the Alauddin Khilji work out is eat a lot of red meat and lift really heavy weights. It's very simple. I ate red meat for a year and half straight, everyday. "



Ranveer Says This Was The Toughest Scene In Padmaavat

"The hard part was because of the shooting delays. As a result, a lot of my portions came on the back of each other. Typically a costume drama is so exhausting that you shoot eight days and then take a break because you have to shoot the next thing. But I didn't have that option. I shot 40 plus days which is really unheard of in a costume drama. On day 37 my brain had become mush, my body had become pulp, I didn't know if I was coming or going.



The final battle with Shahid Kapoor was very difficult. The Khali Bali scene was very difficult. I could barely stand and I had to do this dance. My body was giving up."





