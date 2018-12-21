 »   »   »  Zero Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers

Movie Scenes Leaked On Twitter

Soon after the film's release, many fake Twitter users started sharing stills and scenes of Zero. However, they were deleted after some time.

Meanwhile, check out some honest and some hilarious tweets about the movie below.

Critics Are Promoting Zero By Rating It Zero

Abi Panikar: Even the critics are promoting Zero movie for free by rating it zero??

#Zero #ZeroReview

Katrina Overshadowed Anushka

Channa Mereya: Katrina overshadowed anushka in terms of acting ... #zero

The Big Clash: KGF Might Rule The BO

KrishnA: #Zero has not getting good reviews, 1.5 review from @taran_adarsh and many other critics, I think #KGF is going to accelerate in Hindi cinema now.

Lengthy But Sensitive Love Story

Amod Mehra: #Zero is a lengthy but sensitive love story of an insensitive 4ft 6 inch 38 year old dwarf with OUTSTANDING performances by Shahrukh and Anushka.. Katrina in a small role is simply BRILLIANT.. paisa vasool

Bad Logic & Poor Script

Vedant: After I watched the #Zero trailer, I knew @iamsrk will regain his lost mojo. It seemed like familiar territory but unfamiliar turf - the perfect recipe for a brilliant film. What I watched at the cinemas today was a colossal disappointment, a mishmash of bad logic and poor script?

It's A Full Commercial Movie

Tanubhav Sai: #Zero is really entertaining. It's a full commercial movie. SRK is top notch, Anushka is brilliant and Katrina's best performance till date. Laugh your heart out this weekend.

Zero In One Word

Darshanjgajjar: #zero in one word " ZERO "

The Big Question

R A N: Samajh me nahi aata directors srk ka career finish kar rahe hai ki Srk, directors ka career finish kar raha hai #Zero