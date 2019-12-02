Aamir Khan's Dangal Is The Biggest Blockbuster Of The Decade, According To Report

Aamir Khan's Dangal has been named the biggest blockbuster of the decade by a Yahoo India report. Dangal, which released in 2016, was based on the story of India's world-class female wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film went on to cross the Rs. 2000 crore mark at the global box office level.

Following Dangal is the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan starrer PK, according to the Yahoo India Decade in Review report. Chennai Express, Dabangg, Sanju, Dhoom 3, War, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai have made it to the top 10 blockbusters of the decade list.

Salman Khan continues to maintain his position at the top in the most searched male celebrity of the year, for 2019. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have made it to top three. Sunny Leone too has maintained her position more or less consistently for nearly a decade, as the most searched female celebrity of the year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are in the top three according to Yahoo's Year In Review report for 2019.

The report has named Hrithik Roshan as the male style icon of the year, and Sara Ali Khan as the female style icon of the year. It looks like Sara, although new to the industry, has already won the love of fans with her quirky personality and style statements, as the results of the report are based on an analysis of interest patterns of users.

