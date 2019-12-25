Ajay Devgn On Daughter Nysa Getting Trolled For Visiting A Salon When Her Grandpa Died: I Sent Her

Earlier this year, Nysa Devgn was trolled mercilessly when she was spotted at a salon a day after her grandfather, Veeru Devgn passed away. Ajay Devgn reveals that it was he who sent Nysa to the salon so that she could take her mind off things.

When the topic of bullying and social media trolling came up during an interview with Zoom, Ajay talked about the time Nysa was trolled by people who had no idea what was going on.

"They really don't know what's going on. I'll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. 'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don't want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out."

He continued, "She didn't know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. 'Grandfather just died and she's in the parlour'. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she's going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It's ridiculous. And then she's come back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already."

Ajay added that people are clicked everywhere, and some rubbish comments are made on those pictures. It harms children when they are judged at such young age.

Ajay was promoting his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Om Raut, and is set for release on January 10, 2020.

