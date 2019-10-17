Akshay Kumar On Comparing His Bald Look In Housefull 4 With Ranveer Singh In Bajirao Mastani

Akshay Kumar and the crew of Housefull 4 are on a promotion spree. They met the press before boarding a train from Mumbai as part of Indian Railways' promotion initiative 'Promoting on wheels'. During the event, Akshay Kumar opened up on his bald look in Housefull 4 being compared with Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani and revealed the difference between the two.

He said that Akshay's character in Housefull 4 was born with long hair, and his hair never grew after he shaves for a ritual. Akshay said, "I am not trying to ape anybody. Basically, when the character Bala was born, he had long hair. That's when his dad kept his name as Rajkumar Bala. After 2 years, he had Shahi Mundan, and after that, there was no hair growth. Woh ganja hi rehh gaya aur woh nafrat karta hai logo se jinn jinn ke baal ke (He remained bald ever since and hates people who have hair). He has also killed many people because of that."

In the fourth instalment of the Housefull series, a bunch of inspiring actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda are coming together. Chunky Panday, who has appeared in all the Housefull series as the comic character Aakhri Pasta, will be present in the new instalment, too. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is all set to hit the screens this Diwali on October 25.

Housefull 4 is the first film, which is being promoted with the 'Promotion on Wheels' scheme of the Indian Railways. The scheme will have eight coaches by the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Western Railway, carrying celebrities and media persons from the Housefull 4 team. The train left Mumbai Central on Wednesday and reaches New Delhi today.