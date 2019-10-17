    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar On Comparing His Bald Look In Housefull 4 With Ranveer Singh In Bajirao Mastani

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar and the crew of Housefull 4 are on a promotion spree. They met the press before boarding a train from Mumbai as part of Indian Railways' promotion initiative 'Promoting on wheels'. During the event, Akshay Kumar opened up on his bald look in Housefull 4 being compared with Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani and revealed the difference between the two.

      Akshay Kumar On Comparing His Bald Look In Housefull 4 With Ranveer Singh In Bajirao Mastani

      He said that Akshay's character in Housefull 4 was born with long hair, and his hair never grew after he shaves for a ritual. Akshay said, "I am not trying to ape anybody. Basically, when the character Bala was born, he had long hair. That's when his dad kept his name as Rajkumar Bala. After 2 years, he had Shahi Mundan, and after that, there was no hair growth. Woh ganja hi rehh gaya aur woh nafrat karta hai logo se jinn jinn ke baal ke (He remained bald ever since and hates people who have hair). He has also killed many people because of that."

      In the fourth instalment of the Housefull series, a bunch of inspiring actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda are coming together. Chunky Panday, who has appeared in all the Housefull series as the comic character Aakhri Pasta, will be present in the new instalment, too. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is all set to hit the screens this Diwali on October 25.

      Housefull 4 is the first film, which is being promoted with the 'Promotion on Wheels' scheme of the Indian Railways. The scheme will have eight coaches by the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Western Railway, carrying celebrities and media persons from the Housefull 4 team. The train left Mumbai Central on Wednesday and reaches New Delhi today.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue