Akshay Kumar Reveals Why Bhumi Pednekar Was His Choice For ‘Durgavati’

Akshay Kumar is all set to present a thriller, 'Durgavati', and the lead actor in it is Bhumi Pednekar. In a recent interview, Akshay revealed why he thought Bhumi is a good choice for the film. The two have previously worked together and shared screen space in, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', but this time it will be only Bhumi who will be seen on screen.

Talking to The Asian Age, Akshay revealed his reason for casting Bhumi in Durgavati. "I thought it was an IPS female's role and I thought Bhumi would fit the bill well. I wanted a girl-next-door kind of image and Bhumi is someone who can pull off any role with ease. So I requested her," he said.

This is the first film that Akshay will be associated with, in which he will not act. "I have done many such films where I have presented it. This will be my first film not being an actor," he said.

Durgavati will go on floors in January 2020, and it will be directed by Ashok. Although the film is said to be a remake of another Telugu directorial by Ashok, 'Bhaagamathie', this has not been confirmed. Bhaagamathie, which released in 2018, starred Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Usha Sarath, and Vidyulekha Raman in lead roles.

A while back, Akshay had taken to his Instagram to announce the movie with a picture which featured him, Bhumi, Ashok, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra. Bhushan Kumar will be presenting the movie with Akshay, whereas Vikram Malhotra of Viacom 18 will be producing it.

Bhumi will next be seen in 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted House', starring alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. The horror film is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

