Alia Bhatt Reacts To Her Viral Wedding Card Only To Add More Confusion!

Netizens are in sheer confusion as a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding invitation hit the internet. The picture has been going viral and going by the sources, it's fake! Amid all the hullabaloo, when paparazzi caught Alia at the airport and asked her about the same, the actress was rather seen blushing hard and said smilingly, "Kya bataun? (What shall I say?)"

Needless to say, after seeing her unexpected reaction, netizens are left even more confused! The invitation which is being massively circulated on social media, says that the wedding will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in January 2020.

Also, the wedding card has multiple grammatical errors. To start with, it's Alia Bhatt not Aliya Bhatt. Also, Alia is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, not Mukesh Bhatt, as the wedding invite mentions. After coming across Ranbir-Alia's wedding card, many netizens started congratulating the duo, without realising that it's fake news.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Alia is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Gangubai Kathiyawadi. Apart from these two projects, she has Karan Johar's Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR in her kitty.

No wonder we don't see Alia getting married anytime soon!