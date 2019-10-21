Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor‘s Fake Wedding Invitation Goes Viral!

A wedding invitation of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got leaked online, and went viral within no time. But it has now been clarified that the invitation is in fact fake.

The wedding invitation reads, "Mrs. Neetu Kapoor and Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/O Mrs. Soni and Mr. Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020, 5 PM onwards." The venue is declared as Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The dead give-away that this invitation is fake is that Alia's name is spelt wrong. Another mistake made is that Alia is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, not Mukesh Bhatt.

The invitation is going viral on social media platforms, especially Whatsapp and Twitter. Many are congratulating the much loved couple, without realizing the obvious grammatical and spelling mistakes in the card.

According to The Quint, sources close to Alia have confirmed that the invitation is fake, and Alia and Ranbir have made no such announcement.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a while now, and every now and then, rumours of their supposed engagement and wedding keep popping up. The two are set to star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is scheduled for release on December 25, 2019.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir stole some time for themselves and went on a holiday to Kenya. A couple of pictures of the two enjoying the wilderness of Masai Mara while on a safari, had gone viral.

