    Anurag Kashyap & Vicky Kaushal React Hilariously To Taapsee Pannu’s Childhood Pic!

    Taapsee Pannu is not only a brilliant actress, but also a very aware social influencer. She uses the power of her fame and privilege to contribute to positive changes in society. Taapsee recently took part in 'Save The Children India' campaign called 'Why The Gap?' which seeks to start conversations around privilege gaps in society.

    As part of the campaign, Taapsee shared a cute picture from her childhood, where she is seen standing on a ranking podium. But her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap, and co-star Vicky Kaushal, had a rather hilarious take on it.

    Taapsee posted this photo and gave a little background story on what it meant, with her caption - "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don't have that support system #WhyTheGap @stc_india." (sic)

    Anurag Kahyap pulled her leg and commented, "Chalo koi award to mila." (sic). To this, Taapsee had a tongue-in-cheek reply, as she wrote, "@anuragkashyap10 hahahh. School college sab theek tha life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR." (Everything was perfectly fine in school and college, but then the competitions became too fair).

    Vicky Kaushal commented, "Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga." (You would have definitely pushed two-three other kids.)

    Taapsee is currently soaring high due to the success of her latest film, Mission Mangal, which co-stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others. She will next be seen on the big screen in 'Saand Ki Aankh', starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release on October 25, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 0:33 [IST]
