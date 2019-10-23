Pic Talk: Arjun Kapoor Gives Malaika Arora A Kiss Of Love; Ranveer Singh Reacts Like A True Friend

After keeping his affair with Malaika Arora under the carpet for a long time, Arjun Kapoor recently made his relationship official in front of the media. Today (October 23) is quite a special day for Arjun Kapoor as his ladylove, Malaika, turns a year old and to make this day a bit more memorable, Arjun shared a lovey-dovey pictures on his Instagram page.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen planting a kiss on Malaika's head and we can't stop awwing over their romantic picture. Arjun refrained from writing any long caption for the picture and used just a heart emoticon. Well, who needs a long caption when the picture can speak a thousand words, right?

Many celebs are left in awe of Arjun and Malaika's social media PDA. Arjun's close buddy, Ranveer wrote, "LOVE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while Kriti Sanon wrote, "Awww ♥️♥️😍😍". Just like Ranveer and Kriti, Jacqueline also rooted for Arjun and Malaika and left heart emoticons on Arjun's post for Malaika.

Many fans of Arjun Kapoor welcomed the picture with the open arms and wrote "Happy birthday, Bhabhi".

Last night, Malaika threw a birthday bash in Mumbai and it was attended by her close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Panipat. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and it also casts Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.