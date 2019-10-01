    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Deepika Is Very Talkative In Class’, Says Deepika Padukone’s Teacher; Ranveer Makes Cheeky Comments

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most fabulous actors in Bollywood. But Deepika has had a pretty normal childhood as far as childhoods go. The Padmaavat actress recently shared a series of pictures of her reports cards in which her teachers have commented on how she is talkative, and spends most of her time day-dreaming in class! Isn't it adorable to imagine Deep getting on teachers' nerves as a kid?

      ‘Deepika Is Very Talkative In Class’, Reported Her Teacher!

      A hilarious note read, 'Deepika must learn to follow instructions'. Her husband Ranveer Singh commented cheekily on these notes, writing, 'Yes, teacher. I agree.'

      'Deepika is very talkative in class' read one note whereas another one read, 'Deepika tends to day dream'. On these two, Ranveer commented, 'Trouble maker!', and 'Head in the clouds'. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too commented on these posts writing, 'Nerd', with two heart emojis.

      Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her reports cards in which her teachers have commented on how she is talkative, and spends most of her time day-dreaming in class! Isn’t it adorable to imagine Deep getting on teachers’ nerves as a kid? Ranveer Singh has the cheekiest comments for these. Check it out.
      View this post on Instagram

      Hmmmmm...🤔

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Oh!🤷🏽‍♀️

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

      Deepika has given her everything and worked her way to the top in Bollywood, in the span of a decade. Having made her debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika is ruling the Hindi film industry with her recent films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Next up, she has equally exciting projects lined up. One if Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a movie inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor. Chhapaak is a much anticipated movie of Deepika's, scheduled for release early next year, on January 10, 2020.

      83 is another movie in which Deepika will be playing a small but important role. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, '83 tells the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win lead by its captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the movie.

      MOST READ: The Zoya Factor's Dulquer Salmaan Is In Love With Mumbai City's Vibes; Says It Is A Cool Place

      More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

      Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue