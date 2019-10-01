‘Deepika Is Very Talkative In Class’, Says Deepika Padukone’s Teacher; Ranveer Makes Cheeky Comments

Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most fabulous actors in Bollywood. But Deepika has had a pretty normal childhood as far as childhoods go. The Padmaavat actress recently shared a series of pictures of her reports cards in which her teachers have commented on how she is talkative, and spends most of her time day-dreaming in class! Isn't it adorable to imagine Deep getting on teachers' nerves as a kid?

A hilarious note read, 'Deepika must learn to follow instructions'. Her husband Ranveer Singh commented cheekily on these notes, writing, 'Yes, teacher. I agree.'

'Deepika is very talkative in class' read one note whereas another one read, 'Deepika tends to day dream'. On these two, Ranveer commented, 'Trouble maker!', and 'Head in the clouds'. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too commented on these posts writing, 'Nerd', with two heart emojis.

Deepika has given her everything and worked her way to the top in Bollywood, in the span of a decade. Having made her debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika is ruling the Hindi film industry with her recent films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Next up, she has equally exciting projects lined up. One if Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a movie inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor. Chhapaak is a much anticipated movie of Deepika's, scheduled for release early next year, on January 10, 2020.

83 is another movie in which Deepika will be playing a small but important role. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, '83 tells the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win lead by its captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the movie.

