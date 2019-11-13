Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh: Before Marriage We Didn't Want To Live In With Each Other

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow i.e., November 14. The duo has already left for Tirupati to seek blessings for their married life.

In her recent interaction with a leading daily, Deepika spoke about her life before and after marriage and said, "Before marriage, we kept it very traditional in a way that we didn't want to live in with each other and discover each other before we got married. I think we are both traditional that way. Discovering aspects about each other and, living with each other has been so much fun."

Off late, both Deepika and Ranveer have been busy with their respective projects. When asked how does she manage to spend some quality time with her husband, despite being so busy, here's what she shared:

"Yes, we have been extremely busy. We have had our hands full with our professional commitments and it will be like this for a while. But despite that, whatever time off we get we spend it with one another and we value that and look forward to it."

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in three films - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The duo will be next seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 in which Ranveer will play Kapil Dev whereas Deepika will portray the character of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

When asked about the experience of working together post marriage, Deepika said, "It wasn't any different from the earlier times. We are both so obsessed with our work that on set, we don't really think about our personal relationship. All we think about are the character and the nuances of the scenes. When the camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife."