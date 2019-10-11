Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer Singh Has To Follow A Dress Code When He Meets Her Family

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone spoke at The Print's Off The Cut chat show, where she revealed that Ranveer Singh strictly has to follow a dress code when he meets with her family. She said, "When he's with my parents, there's Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts." (sic)

When she was asked about his hyperactive nature, Deepika added, "There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don't get to see very often. He's extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well." Watch the video here.

She also spoke about her fashion stating that she is always criticised or questioned no matter what the outfit is. The Padmaavat actor said, "I don't get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they'll be like so boring, why can't she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it's like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?" (sic)

Speaking about mental illness, she mentioned the movie Judgementall Hai Kya. She stated that it is the responsibility of the film industry people to be sensitive. The Chennai Express actor mentioned the movie's poster in particular and stated that mental illness should not be mocked or made fun of. "On one hand, we are working towards de-stigmatising mental illness and we are going to stereotype mental illness the way we have been made to understand for so many years," she said.

The film, which had Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was initially titled Mental Hai Kya. Later it was changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) intervened.

As far as work is concerned, Deepika and Ranveer have recently completed work on Kabir Khan's '83. While Ranveer plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika is essaying his wife Romi Dev. The film is based on India's unexpected victory in the 1983 cricket world cup.