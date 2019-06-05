Eid 2019: Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Chand Mubarak To Fans!

Shahrukh Khan

Dressed in a white tee paired with shorts, King Khan made Eid special for his fans by greeting them from his balcony with his signature 'wave' and even did a namaste.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world."

Akshay Kumar

"May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak," wrote the 'Khiladi' Kumar.

Shahid Kapoor

"Eid Mubarak chand mubarak," tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Eid Mubarak beautiful people."

Anushka Sharma

To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

Sara Ali Khan

The 'Simmba' actress shared this picture featuring her and her mommy Amrita Singh and captioned it as, "Eid Mubarak."