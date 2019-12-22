Giorgia Andriani Says Arbaaz Khan’s Son Arhaan Reminds Her Of Salman Khan From Maine Pyaar Kiya!

Giorgia Andriani is gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut with Welcome To Bajrangpur. The Italian model turned actress opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan. She also shared her thoughts on Arbaaz's son Arhaan, and compared him with Salman Khan from his Maine Pyaar Kiya Hai days!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Giorgia talked about how Arbaaz gets her back to reality whenever she is her own dreamland. "Arbaaz's positivity keeps me going. He keeps me balanced. I live in my fairytale world while he lives in reality and gets me back to the real world (laughs). I like his laughter. It's his humour that binds us together. We have a lot of fun all the time; we are always laughing and cracking jokes," she said.

Giorgia also spoke about Arbaaz's son with his ex wife Malaika Arora. "Arhaan is a very nice guy. He is just like his dad, very humorous. We play pranks and joke around. I have seen Salman's Maine Pyaar Kiya and Arhaan reminds me of Salman of that time. He is a copy; the way he acts, behaves, talks, his gestures are exactly like Salman's," she said.

When asked if she and Arbaaz had any marriage plans, she said that they are just going with the flow as of now, and will announce things whenever there is anything to announce.

