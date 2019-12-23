Kalki Koechlin Says She Was Called A 'Russian Prostitute' After Dev D; Her Reply, 'I'm Not Russian'

Kalki Koechlin is one of the most talented theatre and cinema actors in the industry. By starring in films like Dev D, Shaitan, Margarita With A Straw and so on, she has always strived to be part of stories that push boundaries.

But even an actress like Kalki has gone without getting work for months. In a recent interview she revealed how she could not get work for nine months after the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, because she refused an indirect proposition by a producer. She also recalled an incident when she was called a 'Russian prostitute', after Dev D.

"I have literally had eight nine months of no work coming to me. That too after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," she told Pinkvilla.

Kalki said that a producer blacklisted her because she refused to go out with him. "It was not sexual proposition directly but indirectly. A producer wanted to go out on a date with me. I said no and he never got back. The film didn't happen." she said, adding, "I have undergone sexual abuse and I opened up about it first to my therapist and to my then partner. Later, during a conference that Rahul Bose was organising, I discussed it."

She further said that sexual harassment of women is not a problem that plagues only Bollywood, and recounted an incident she faced in Hollywood. "When I went to Hollywood, there was this casting agent who wanted to look at the wrinkles on my face near my eyes," she said.

Another time, Kalki was referred to as a 'Russian prostitute'. "It was after Dev D that I read someone had said, 'Where did they get this Russian prostitute from?' I was like, hey I'm not Russian," she said.

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. On the work front, she was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

