Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Her Birthday With Media; Karishma Kapoor Stuns On The Ramp

Kangana Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Media

The beautiful and spunky Kangana Ranaut turned a year older today and she did something very special on her birthday. Kangana cut a delicious looking chocolate birthday cake with the media and celebrated her birthday in their presence. Kangana looked classy as always in a light pink saree, with her hair done up.

On The Work Front For Kangana

Kangana recently returned from a ten day silence meditation camp which she said was a gift for herself for her birthday. On the work front, after the fantastic success of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana is now geared up for her next film Mental Hai Kya. She will be starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and others in the film.

Karishma Kapoor Stuns On The Ramp At Bombay Times Fashion Week

The gorgeous Karishma Kapoor walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 today. She was the show stopper for the designer Anshu Jain, and she stunned in a black lehenga with glittering stars embroidered all over it.

Dia Mirza Makes For A Classy Show Stopper

Dia Mirza too was another show stopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 on Saturday. Walking for the designer label Ancestry, Dia looked drop dead gorgeous in a beige Indo-western outfit with floral print on it. Dia was last seen in Raju Hirani's film Sanju, which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.