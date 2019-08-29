Karan Johar’s ‘Drug Party’ Accusations Had A HUGE Effect On Vicky Kaushal!

A few weeks back, filmmaker Karan Johar had fallen into a huge controversy after an MLA accused him of hosting a drug party with the who's who of Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal, who was also at the party, recently opened up about how he was traumatized by the accusation and said that there was no such thing going on at the party.

Karan had shared a video from his party which featured celebs like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and many others. An MLA jumped the gun and accused the celebs of being in a 'drugged state' and demanded that they all take a drug test to prove their innocence.

Vicky spoke to Pinkvilla about his view on the fuss created around this topic and said, "What I understand is that people who don't know you personally, see something and make an assumption..that's completely fine. We all do that. But factualising assumptions..It's a big leap to take and that's not fair all the time."

He went on to narrate his side of the story, and said, "We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan's mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what's going on."

"I returned and checked Twitter and I was like 'Hain ji?' 'What?'. FIR...open letter..ye woh. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people," he added.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Vicky is gearing up for the release of his first horror film, 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship', co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by KJo's Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit theatres on November 15 this year.