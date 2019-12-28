Kareena Kapoor On Playing An Older Woman Romancing A Younger Man: ‘Look At Priyanka & Nick’

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be the perfect ingredient to dish out a commercial blockbuster in Bollywood, but as an actor, she also strives to break boundaries. Kareena revealed that she has no qualms playing the part of an older woman who falls in love with a younger man. She even cited the example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to explain what she meant!

Kareena is all for breaking stereotypes and has done so in films like Good Newwz, Chameli, Veere Di Wedding and so on. However, she feels that such a script would need solid backing by the producer, director and writer.

According to Pinkvilla, Kareena said in an interview, "Now when I am older, I will definitely do that kind of part (an older woman romances a younger man), and break the norm. People do fall in love. Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they are from different generations. Saif (Ali Khan) and me are from different generations but we fell in love. What is the big deal? But yes, producers' mindsets need to change."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot last year in a gorgeous wedding ceremony, and depending on the way one looks at it, shocked or inspired people because of their age difference. Priyanka is ten years older than Nick.

Kareena's latest film, Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is about two couples who get caught in a pregnancy goof-up when they opt for IVF. The film has received amazing response by the audience. It is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions.

