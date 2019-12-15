Payal Rohatgi Detained By Rajasthan Police For Her Comments On The Nehru-Gandhi Family

Payal Rohatgi, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 2, was detained by the Rajasthan police on Sunday (December 15) for allegedly posting 'offensive' content about the Nehru-Gandhi family. A tweet sent out by her team claimed, she had been 'arrested' for her actions and this ruffled a few feathers. The post further claimed that sh had been deprived of her 'Right To Freedom of Expression', indicating the matter is more serious than expected.

"I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @googleFreedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," (sic) read the tweet

Reacting to the controversy, a police official said that Payal had been detained in Ahmedabad under the IT act and would soon be moved to Bundi as she is 'not cooperating'. The authorities added, she is likely to be formally arrested after more interrogation.

In case, you did not know, Payal landed in a soup in October when Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma filed a case against her for 'insulting' the Nehrus and allegedly tarnishing India's image. A notice was served to her in connection with the case, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, filmmaker Reema Kagti said it was 'unwise' to detain the Tauba Tauba star.

"Have never agreed with anything #PayalRohatgi has said. Think she's stupid. But that's no reason to arrest someone in a democracy. @ashokgehlot51@SachinPilot#FreedomOfSpeech," she tweeted.

This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.