Ranveer Singh Expected Deepika Padukone To Change THIS Habit Of Her's Before Getting Married To Him

Ranveer Singh Wants Deepika Padukone To Be More Chilled Out

The unaired clip from Koffee With Karan shows Ranveer Singh saying that he wants Deepika Padukone to just chill out and relax. He basically wants her to have his kind of personality, where she can have fun all the time.

Deepika Padukone Is Strict, She Needs To Chill

"I hope she can chill out. She's just very strict disciplinarian who cracks the whip. She gotta chill. She got no chills," said Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Wants This Quality Of Deepika To Never Change

Ranveer Singh also revealed that he wants one quality of Deepika Padukone to never change and that is her childlike attitude. "She's got a childlike quality about her that I hope never changes," he said.

On The Work Front - Ranveer Singh

After basking in the success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie '83. The film is based on India's world cup win in 1983 and Ranveer plays the character of captain Kapil Dev.

On The Work Front - Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will soon begin shooting for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real life tragic incident of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.