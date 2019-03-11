Ranveer Singh Expected Deepika Padukone To Change THIS Habit Of Her's Before Getting Married To Him
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018 at the Lake Como in Italy and kept the wedding a private affair. However, they threw a grand wedding reception party in Bangalore and Mumbai and was attended by the who's who of town. Also, in a recent sit down in Koffee With Karan show, the makers released an unaired clip where Ranveer Singh is seen talking about the one particular thing he wanted Deepika Padukone to change before the wedding. Check it out below...
Ranveer Singh Wants Deepika Padukone To Be More Chilled Out
The unaired clip from Koffee With Karan shows Ranveer Singh saying that he wants Deepika Padukone to just chill out and relax. He basically wants her to have his kind of personality, where she can have fun all the time.
Deepika Padukone Is Strict, She Needs To Chill
"I hope she can chill out. She's just very strict disciplinarian who cracks the whip. She gotta chill. She got no chills," said Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Wants This Quality Of Deepika To Never Change
Ranveer Singh also revealed that he wants one quality of Deepika Padukone to never change and that is her childlike attitude. "She's got a childlike quality about her that I hope never changes," he said.
On The Work Front - Ranveer Singh
After basking in the success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie '83. The film is based on India's world cup win in 1983 and Ranveer plays the character of captain Kapil Dev.
On The Work Front - Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone will soon begin shooting for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real life tragic incident of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
