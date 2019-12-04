Sanjay Dutt Ready To Make Kriti Sanon His 309th Girlfriend, Impressed By Her Panipat Performance

Sanjay Dutt is all set to star in Ashutosh Gowarikar's epic period drama, Panipat. The film has a big cast which also includes Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. When Sanjay, Kriti and Arjun made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanjay humorously said that he is ready to make Kriti his 309th girlfriend after watching her performance in the film!

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, an unaired episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had Sanjay, Kriti and Arjun as its visitors, promoting Panipat. At one point, Kapil pulled Sanjay's leg about having had 308 girlfriends in his lifetime, as depicted in his biopic, Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt, the cool and witty person that he is, replied that he is continuing to keep a count of his girlfriends, and that he wouldn't mind making Kriti his 309th girlfriend as he was blown away by her performance.

Sanjay plays the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali, the Afghani invader, whereas Kriti plays the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao, the Senapati of the Marathi army, which is played by Arjun. In an interview with IANS, Kriti had described how proud she felt playing the role of Parvati because of the strong woman that she was. She also praised director Ashutosh Gowarikar for making his character contemporary, even the story is based in a historical setting.

Panipat is based on the third-battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Abdali's Afghani army. Apart from Arjun, Kriti and Sanjay, the film also stars Suhasini Mulay, Zeenat Aman, Suresh Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and others. The film is scheduled to hit theares on December 6.

