Is Kriti Sanon Affected By Comparisons Between 'Panipat' And 'Bajirao Mastani'? Actress Opens Up

The Actress Was Expecting Comparisons Between Both The Films

"I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film. Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar," Kriti was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost!

She further added, "The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn't [jump to] conclusions by watching only the trailer."

When 'Parvati Bai' Met 'Kashi Bai'

Speaking about it, Kriti said, "Priyanka had seen my video where I was dancing on Coca Cola [Luka Chuppi song] in my vanity van, dressed as Parvatibai. It resonated with her. She said, ‘It reminded me of myself because whenever I would be off the set, I was no longer Kashibai. I would slip into my character again when I was on the set.' We had a fun, informal conversation."

Speaking About Panipat

The historical film helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is based on the 'Third Battle Of Panipat'. The magnus opus has an ensemble cast which includes Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and a cameo by Zeenat Aman. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.