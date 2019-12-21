Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Talks With Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone For Cameos In ‘Gangubai’?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali holds nothing back when it comes to making his films magnificent and glorious. After Padmaavat, a film which is considered to be his magnum opus, Bhansali is looking to create magic on the screen once again with the Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai. Reportedly, the director wants to have cameos by three Bollywood superstars.

While it has been confirmed that Ajay Devgn has been roped in for a cameo in Gangubai, Bhansali is reportedly in talks with B-Town biggies Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for two more cameos.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Bhansali has reached out to Deepika Padukone to play an interesting cameo in Gangubai but nothing has been finalized as yet. The team has also reached out to Ranbir Kapoor, and are in talks but there has been no confirmation on the same from his end too."

If Deepika and Ranbir agree, Gangubai will become yet another highly anticipated movie with ensemble cast, among other star cast movies such as Kalank, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Takht.

Gangubai will go on floors some time next year, and a huge set is being built for the movie in Film City, Goregaon. Another movie of Bhansali which made some noise when it was announced, was Inshallah. The film was to star Salman Khan opposite Alia, but due to differences between Salman and Bhansali, the project was shelved.

Alia, on the other hand, has two more big budget movies coming up. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, will star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Takht, a Karan Johar directorial, will have a huge star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Producer Confirms Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Had Agreed To Be Part Of A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

ALSO READ: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone-Meghna Gulzar Giggled Like 13 Year Olds While Discussing Romantic Scenes