      Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners List; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Awards

      The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held yesterday (December 8) in Mumbai. The prestigious award ceremony was graced by the biggest stars and dignitaries of the film industry. The tinsel town fraternity was gathered together to celebrate and honour the best of cinema from the year 2019. The list of winners of Star Screen Awards 2019 are as follows

      Best Film Critics Choice

      Article 15

      Best Film Popular

      Gully Boy

      Best Actor Male Popular

      Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy

      Best Actor Female Popular

      Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

      Best Director Critic Choice

      Anubhav Sinha – Article 15

      Best Director Popular

      Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

      Best Supporting Actor (Male)

      Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

      Best Supporting Actor (Female)

      Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

      Baat Nayi Award

      Lukka Chuppi

      Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)

      Ayushmann Khurrana

      Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

      Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

      Most Promising Actor (Male)

      Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

      Most Promising Actor (Female)

      Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

      Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

      Yami Gautam – Bala

      Most Promising Debut Director

      Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali (Kabir Singh)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Shreya Ghoshal – Kalank

      Best Music

      Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

      Best Lyrics

      Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy

      Best Dialogues

      Gully Boy

      Best Story

      Article 15

      Best Action

      War

      Best Editing

      War

      Best Cinematography

      Gully Boy

      Best Choreography

      War – Ghungharoo

      Best Production Design

      Gully Boy

      Lifetime Achievement Award

      Prem Chopra

      Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
