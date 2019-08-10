English
    Vidya Sinha In CRITICAL Condition; Put On Ventilator In The Hospital!

    Here's some shocking news pouring in! According to a report in Spotboye, yesteryear actress Vidya Sinha is in a critical condition and was rushed to the CritiCare hospital two days ago. The report stated that Sinha is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) but, her blood pressure and pulse rate are normal.

    The actress is doing a bit better than what it was on Wednesday but, she still is not out of danger. If the PAP is removed, her oxygen levels tend to drop and she becomes breathless. Vidya was diagnosed with both, lung and cardiac disorders. She had developed the lung disorder a few years ago and it has got aggravated now.

    The cardiac disorder is a new, added problem. According to sources, Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen to the idea.

    Meanwhile, the actress' personal life was in a turmoil since a long time. On January 9, 2009, she filed a police complaint against her (second) husband Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe of physical and mental torture. They got divorced soon after.

    Vidya is known for acting in films like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Se Baat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Safed Jhoot' amongst others. The actress also dabbled in television and worked in shows like 'Kkavyanjali', 'Qubool Hai' and more recently, 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'.

