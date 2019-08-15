Vidya Sinha Passes Away At 71 To Lung Cancer

Vidya Sinha has passed away at the age of 71, due to lung cancer. According to a report in Spotboye, yesteryear actress Vidya Sinha was in a critical condition and was rushed to the CritiCare hospital two days ago. The report stated that Sinha was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Vidya was diagnosed with both lung and cardiac disorders. The actress passed away today at 12 in the noon. She had developed the lung disorder a few years ago. She was known for her films Rajnigandha and Chotti Si Baath. She was the daughter of Indian film producer Pratap S. Rana.