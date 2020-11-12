16 Years Of Aitraaz: Priyanka Chopra Says Film Was A Game Changer For Her Career

Priyanka Chopra is constantly striving to reach new heights on the professional front but also looks back at her journey with gratitude to everyone who has helped her on it. She recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 16 years of her film Aitraaz, which she worked on just a year into being an actor.

Priyanka revealed that she was 'scared as hell' to play the role of Sonia Roy who was wicked and predatory but also vulnerable and emotional.

Sharing a video of clips from the Abbas-Mustan directorial and talking about how the film played an important role in her career, Priyanka wrote, "2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz. It was by far the boldest part I had taken on, which was a big risk at the time since I was very new in the film business. I must admit I was scared as hell but the artist inside me was crying for a chance to do something interesting and Sonia was exactly that... wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional."

She continued, "I will forever be grateful to the dynamic director duo of Abbas-Mustan, not only for trusting such a relative newcomer like me for this role, but for also understanding my inhibitions and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Today, 16 years later, as I look back, Aitraaz was a game changer for me. It taught me to play my characters with conviction and not judgement."

She also tagged her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and remembered the late Amrish Puri in the post. Aitraaz also featured Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

Priyanka received much critical appreciation and bagged numerous awards and nominations for her performance in the film.

