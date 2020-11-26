26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Others Pay Homage To Martyrs
Twelve years ago, Mumbai witnessed the most ghastly terrorist attack in the city's history on November 26, 2008. The dastardly incident claimed many innocent lives and left a scar on the psyche of the Maximum city.
On the 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks today (November 26, 2020), many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher and others took to their respective social media handles to pay tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect others and the victims of the attacks.
Akshay Kumar
The Laxmmi actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, ''26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice''.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan reposted a tweet by Mumbai Police that read, "Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs," and wrote, "Lest we forget. 🙏🏽."
Shilpa Shetty
"Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered...🙏🏻💐," wrote the Nikamma actress.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Never Forget . Never Forgive. #26/11."
Anupam Kher
The veteran actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, मुंबई में 26/11 को क्या हुआ था, ये दुनिया कभी नहीं भूलेगी।और हम हिंदुस्तानी तो बिलकुल भी नहीं।इस आतंकवादी हमले में जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवायी और जिन्होंने अपनी जानें दी, उन्हें मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली।ना भूलेंगे और न ही भूलने देंगे।🙏#WeWillNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack @hotelmumbaifilm."
Randeep Hooda
The Sarabjit actor wrote on his Twitter page, "2 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack ! While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms."
Urmila Matondkar
"Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack 💔 Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind," the Rangeela actress posted on her Twitter page.
