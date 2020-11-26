26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Others Pay Homage To Martyrs

Akshay Kumar

The Laxmmi actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, ''26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice''.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan reposted a tweet by Mumbai Police that read, "Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs," and wrote, "Lest we forget. 🙏🏽."

Shilpa Shetty

"Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered...🙏🏻💐," wrote the Nikamma actress.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Never Forget . Never Forgive. #26/11."

Anupam Kher

The veteran actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, मुंबई में 26/11 को क्या हुआ था, ये दुनिया कभी नहीं भूलेगी।और हम हिंदुस्तानी तो बिलकुल भी नहीं।इस आतंकवादी हमले में जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवायी और जिन्होंने अपनी जानें दी, उन्हें मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली।ना भूलेंगे और न ही भूलने देंगे।🙏#WeWillNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack @hotelmumbaifilm."

Randeep Hooda

The Sarabjit actor wrote on his Twitter page, "2 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack ! While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms."

Urmila Matondkar

"Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack 💔 Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind," the Rangeela actress posted on her Twitter page.